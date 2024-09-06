Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

The Kohanim and Leviim did not have a share in the Land, it was therefore up to the other tribes to provide for them.

In Parshat Shoftim we read about a few of these gifts that are given to the Kohen for support: from a non-korban that is slaughtered, the Kohen receives the zero’a, lechayayim, and keiva – the right foreleg, the jaw area, and the maw (the upper part of the digestive area). The following pasuk teaches us that “the reishit of your grain, wine, and oil and the reishit of your shearing of your flock shall you give him”. The Kohen is being cared for by being given what to eat as well as what to wear.

Why does the Torah insist that the reishit be given? We find this term with regards to other gifts given to the Kohen as well, namely bikkurim and challah?

The Netziv explains that the word reishit has two meanings – the choice one, or the first one. Why is it not sufficient to give a portion of wool, fruits, or challah, why must it be the reishit?

Two weeks ago in Parshat Ekev we read that when things are going well, there is the concern that: “you may say in your heart: ‘My strength and the might of my hand made me all this wealth” (Devarim 8:17). Quite often Hakadosh Baruch Hu bestows us with gifts, wealth, sustenance, so many good things and how do we react? “Yeshurun became fat and kicked” (Devarim 32:15) – we become fat and rebel. We must understand that it is Hakadosh Baruch Hu Who wishes to bless us, as we say daily in Kriat Shema.

How do we fight against this tendency?

The Rambam in Moreh Nebuchim as well as others explain that when we bring reishit, the first, the choice ones, such as with bikkurim, we realize that the best, the special, the first, belongs to Hashem. When we bring bikkurim we read a passage describing where we came from, that we were slaves and are now free, we now have Land. This declaration and keeping these things in mind helps keep our priorities in order. Our goal is not only to support the Kohen but to makes sure that he is given the choicest items. The Rambam explains that the idea of reishit is apparent in the zero’a, lechayayim, and keiva as well – the foreleg is the first limb the animal uses when it walks, the jaw area is from where it eats, and the maw is the digestive system. Furthermore, Rashi explains how these three gifts given to the Kohen are a reward for Pinchas’ action in saving the Jewish nation.

Each of these items represents a different part of his act.

The idea of reishit teaches us that although we work to produce results we must act properly and attribute our success to Hakadosh Baruch Hu.

It is the idea of reishit, to begin by giving to Hashem, that keeps us properly focused. This produces long-lasting positive results.

Although the year 5784 is ending, in the Yeshiva this is the beginning, the reishit. This week we welcomed our special shana bet students, we look forward this coming week to welcoming shana alef.

We as Rabbanim and educators know how important it is to invest in our students. With Hashem’s help this will produce long-lasting rewards, and we will have Nachas from our wonderful students from whom Klal Yisrael will benefit for years to come

