Photo Credit: Jewish Press

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

April 21, 2022 – 20 Nissan 5782

7:24 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 8:27 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 8:56 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Last Days Pesach (see below)

Weekly Haftara: Last Days Pesach (see below)

Daf Yomi: Yevamos 46

Mishna Yomit: Kilayim 7:5-6

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 266:10-12

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Sanhedrin chap 9-12

Earliest time for tallis and tefillin: 5:13 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 6:06 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:30 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Plag Hamincha: 6:17 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 7:42 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sefiras HaOmer: 6

Friday morning, Shvi’i shel Pesach: Shacharis for Shalosh Regalim including ancillary tefillos, half hallel, Kaddish Tiskabbel. We then remove two Sifrei Torah from the Ark. In the first we call five aliyos and read in Parashas Beshalach (Shmos 13:17-15:26) from “Vayehi Beshalach” until “ki Ani Hashem rof’echa.” We place both scrolls on the Bimah and the Reader recites half kaddish. We then call the Maftir to read in the second Sefer in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:19-25) from “Vehikravtem” until “Kol meleches avoda lo sa’asu.” We read the Haftara (II Samuel 22:1-51) from “Vayedaber Dovid” until “u’lzar’o ad olam. The chazzan then recites half- Kaddish. Musaf as the day before, the Shalosh Regalim Shemoneh Esreh with insertion of Vehikravtem, and before the conclusion of the chazzan’s repetition the Kohanim duchan. Following the repetition the chazzan recites Kaddish Tiskabbel, Ein K’Elokeinu, Aleinu and Shir shelYom. The mourners proceed with Kaddish recitals.

Mincha: as the day before, Ashrei, U’va LeTziyyon, half kaddish, the usual Festival Shalosh Regalim Shemoneh Esreh and the chazzan’s repetition followed by Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu and Kaddish Yasom, the Mourner’s Kaddish. As we have made an Eruv Tavshillin we commence with all Sabbath preparations. As we say Yizkor on Acharon Shel Pesach, it is customary to light Yizkor memorial candles for the departed at this time.

Friday eve, Acharon Shel Pesach: We must take care to light Shabbos candles not later than the times listed for each locality – as opposed to Yom Tov (7:24 p.m. E.D.T. N.Y.C.). Negligence in this regard can lead to an Issur de’Oraisa – a Biblical violation. The blessing is “…l’hadlik ner shel Shabbos v’shel Yom Tov.”

Kabbalas Shabbos: We do not say Lechu Neranena but greet Shabbos with an abridged liturgy. Nusach Ashkenaz begins with Mizmor Shir, Nusach Sefarad includes a longer text beginning at Mizmor LeDavid, followed by the first, second and last two stanzas of Lechah Dodi, then Mizmor Shir. Maariv of Festivals follows with inclusion of all Shabbos references – Sefira is counted after it is definitely dark. Kiddush of Shalosh Regalim with inclusion of Shabbos references. We wash for the Shabbos Seuda. Birkas Hamazon includes Retzeh and Ya’aleh VeYavo.

Shabbos: Shacharis of Festivals follows with inclusion of all Shabbos references, half Hallel, Kaddish Tiskabbel. We read Shir HaShirim, preferably from a Klaf (a scroll) – but we do not make a beracha over this reading – followed by Kaddish Yasom. We remove two Sifrei Torah from the Ark. In the first Sefer we call seven Aliyos and we read in Parashas Re’eh (Devarim 14:22-16:17) from “Aser te’aser” until “asher nasan lach.” For Maftir we read from the second Sefer in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:19-25) from “Vehikravtem” until “Kol meleches avoda lo sa’asu.” We read the Haftara in Isaiah (10:32-12:6) from “Od hayom b’nov” until “k’dosh Yisrael.” We follow with Yekum Purkan, following which we place the Sifrei Torah on the Bimah, we send all the children (those who have parents) out of the shul and we begin to recite the Yizkor prayer. In most synagogues there is a custom to make a Yizkor appeal prior to the recitation of Yizkor due to the text of the prayer, which clearly states, “Ba’avur she’eten tzedaka – because I am donating to charity” (see Ta’amei HaMinhagim, Hilchos Pesach 587). We then say Av HaRachamim (due to the solemn mood we do not chant Kah Keili), Ashrei. We chant Yehalellu as we return the scrolls to the Aron HaKodesh.

Musaf for Festivals – Shalosh Regalim with mention of Shabbos. We include Shabbos in chazzan’s repetition of the Shemoneh Esreh as well, and we conclude with Kaddish Tiskabbel, Ein K’Elokeinu, Aleinu, Shir shel Yom and their respective Kaddish recitals. Kiddush of Shabbos and Yom Tov, we wash for Shabbos Seuda, Birkas HaMazon includes Retzeh and Ya’aleh VeYavo.

Mincha for Festival with mention of Shabbos: Ashrei, Uva LeTziyyon, chazzan recites half Kaddish – we remove the Torah from the Ark (Vayehi Binso’a) we call up three Aliyos and read Parashas Acharei Mos until “v’chipeir ba’ado u’v’ad beiso.” We return the Sefer to the Ark and the chazzan recites half- Kaddish, all say the Shemoneh Esreh of festivals with mention of Shabbos. Following the chazzan’s repetition (we do not say Tzidkas’cha) he concludes with Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu and finally Kaddish Yasom – Mourner’s with Kaddish. (As it is Shabbos we wash for the Seuda Shelishis; in Birkas HaMazon we include Retzeh and Ya’aleh VeYavo.)

Maariv: Yom Tov [and Shabbos] concludes at 8:27 p.m., N.Y.C. E.D.T. [or for those who wait 72 minutes, 8:56 pm., N.Y.C. E.D.T.], the usual weekday Maariv Tefilla, with the inclusion of Ata Chonantanu,Vi’Yehi Noam v’Ata Kadosh, followed by Sefiras HaOmer. [After Alenu, or for some before, we say V’yiten Lecha.] We make Havdala at home. (Some are accustomed to recite Havdala in shul as well.)

Sunday morning: Isru Chag – Shacharis as usual, but we do not say Tachanun until the end of Nissan.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. –Y.K.