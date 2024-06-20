<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_TWSFt2_lMs?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Devorah Leah Andrusier is an addictions coach who helps people overcome their battle with all different types of addictions.

Devorah Leah tells us that for the addict, their addiction of choice (alcohol, drugs, sex, food, etc.) is the solution, not the problem. They are trying to numb themselves and escape their pain. Most addicts feel unseen; they have no one to lean on for support; they are wrestling with their pain alone.

Advertisement





So what can we do to help? Devorah Leah talks about the signs of addiction. She then emphasizes that if we have a loved one who is struggling, we should give them complete and unconditional love and acceptance–JUST BECAUSE WE LOVE AND ACCEPT SOMEONE DOESN’T MEAN THAT WE APPROVE OF THEIR BEHAVIOR. Devorah Leah really gives us some great tools to use when building relationships with our family and friends so that we can prevent a possible addiction in the future, and also, so that we help them if they are currently struggling.

Devorah Leah also talks about the difference between guilt and shame, which many addicts have.

Devorah Leah suggests that if you have a loved one who is struggling with drug addiction to please consider carrying the nasal spray called Narcan. (She talks about it during the interview.) If you administer Narcan during the first 2-3 minutes that someone has an overdose, you can save their life.

The opposite of addiction is connection.

Contact: [email protected]

Share this article on WhatsApp: