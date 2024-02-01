<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/S72BQIbiiGA?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Abby Fink, the rebbetzin of Young Israel of New Rochelle, talks about the importance of being part of the Jewish community. She discusses the significance of every single Jew in the community and also talks about how each person has their own unique talents that they can contribute to make the community strong and vibrant. Rebbetzin Fink also talks about the delicate subject of what a person can do if they feel that another congregant hurt them or wronged them. It’s a great perspective on why Jewish community is so vital to Jewish life and how each Jew is special and needed.

