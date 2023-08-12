<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hnYVUoBHNVM?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Chana Deutsch, a member of the World Mizrachi Speakers Bureau, is a relationships expert and mentor. She specializes in helping women foster the connection, intimacy and love that they desire in a relationship.

In this funny and engaging interview, Rebbetzin Chana shows women how to step into their authentic selves. Our husbands want to love us for who we are. We are the most beautiful, attractive and sexy when we are real. When we give ourselves the permission to be ourselves, we are able to give ourselves exactly what we need, instead of waiting for our husband to give it to us, and end up disappointed and filled with resentment.

Rebbetzin Chana emphasizes that communication is integral to marriage. In order to have strong communication between a couple, we must create a sense of safety so that our husband will feel comfortable talking to us. We need to listen to our husband without rejecting him or his thoughts. If something is important to him, make it important to you because you love him. This creates a safe space for him to share his thoughts and feelings with you.

Also, Rebbetzin Chana reminds us that “different doesn’t mean wrong.” The way your husband does things may be different from the way you do them, but it doesn’t mean that it’s the wrong way. When we accept our husband for who he is, and show him respect through acceptance, we open up the opportunity for him to come closer to us.

Above all, remember to embrace yourself as a woman. You are enough!

For more information about Rebbetzin Chana’s coaching, and to listen to her podcast, please visit: https://absolutelyfeminine.com/

Contact: atrebbetzins@gmail.com