Rebbetzin Chanie Goldman is the co-director of the Chabad Lubavitch Jewish Center at the University of Florida in Gainesville. She shares her special journey as the Chabad rebbetzin on a college campus, as well as the mother of a child with Downs Syndrome. The life lessons she shares with us are meaningful and deep. She tells us that all Jews are one soul and that soul is part of Hashem. Our true essence is Hashem. We need to really work on looking at each other as neshamas, instead of focusing on our outside characteristics. Each soul is inherently valuable, not because of what it contributes, but because it is a part of G-d…we are innately holy.
Regarding our own personal struggles, we need to know:
It’s not GOING to be good, it’s ALREADY good!

