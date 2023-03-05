<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9jjzctg2BbM?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Chaya Chava Pavlov is the founder and director of She’arim College of Jewish Studies for Women, located on Jerusalem. Rebbetzin Pavlov talks about the reasons why we are jealous, and gives us tools and strategies to work through this often counterproductive, albeit human, emotion. One of the three reasons that Rebbetzin Pavlov states is the root of our jealousy, is that we feel something in our life is missing and someone else has it! Among the multiple strategies that she offers to help us move past our jealousy is that we need to strengthen our emuna muscles: Each and every day, Hashem gives us exactly what we need, including our blessings AND our challenges. Rebbetzin Pavlov does say that we are sometimes able to use our jealous feelings for productive purposes. To do this, we need to be of the mindset to figure out what we REALLY want without taking away from what the other person has.

Contact: atrebbetzins@gmail.com