Rebbetzin Manya Lazaroff is the co-director of the Rohr Chabad Jewish Center at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.

In this down-to-earth and very relatable interview, Rebbetzin Manya talks to us about parent-child relationships and how to interact with our children while understanding who they are, and respecting them as individuals. She emphasizes that each child came into the world with a specific purpose; each child has a Divinely ordained reason that they are here. We, as parents, need to help them be the best that they can be with the challenges, strengths, talents, and abilities they in particular, were given. If we accept that our kids and human, and that we are also human, and that we all make mistakes, we remove the need for guilt, and we are better able to think clearly. We can then help our children clearly identify their challenges, and help them come up with solutions. Rebbetzin Manya also said that we need to explain to our children the reasons behind things we value and deem important. Also, if they encounter something that doesn’t feel right to them, they should question it–if one person doesn’t know the answer, they should ask someone else. If something doesn’t feel right to you, don’t do it.

