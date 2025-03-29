<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NhmroP5Dp_I?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Have you ever wondered how Chabad emissaries are chosen? Have you ever thought about why some Chabad emissaries go to places like Zambia, Nigeria or Peru? What are the challenges of opening a Chabad house, and what are the enormous benefits of being the person who kindles and rekindles Jewish souls?

Rebbetzin Rivky Herzel, co-director of Chabad-Lubavitch of Zambia (Africa), speaks about her experience growing up as the daughter of Chabad emissaries to Anchorage, Alaska. She also talks about why she and her husband decided to become emissaries themselves, and why they chose to serve the Jewish community in Zambia.

Rebbetzin Rivky talks about what is involved in running a Chabad center, the new kosher store that they are opening, and her monthly flights to the mikveh in South Africa because Zambia doesn’t have a mikvah just yet.

Rebbetzin Rivky has a deep passion for touching the life of every single Jew, and it shows when she speaks about the events and programming that she does for the Jews in her community.

Currently, Chabad of Zambia is in the middle of a major fundraiser. They need funds to purchase a generator, since they now have no electricity or running water for up to 10 hours a day.

