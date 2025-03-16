<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/a18MF_nN4ac?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

The teenage years can be a challenging time, both for kids and for parents…but there is a way to make things easier, and to actually create a great relationship with your teenager.

Rebbetzin Shifra Fried, Empowerment Coach and the rebbetzin of Young Israel of Bedford Bay, in Brooklyn, New York, shares with us that the real work begins by us parents working on ourselves. We need to love and value OURSELVES, BEFORE we love and value our teenagers. The way that we think and feel about ourselves reflects in the way we treat others, especially our children. We need to take care of ourselves and show ourselves compassion. Most importantly, we need to recognize who we are, which leads us to the question, “Who are WE?” We are a divine piece of Hashem (G-d). We have a spark of divinity within us. When we recognize this divinity, this piece of G-d within ourselves, we begin to see it in others, including our children. When we learn to love and respect ourselves, we learn to love and respect our children. This is the turning point in our relationship with our teenagers.

Advertisement





Rebbetzin Shifra encourages us to approach our children with a loving energy. Teens can read our energy, even if our words don’t match the energy we are giving off. We can be really angry and still have a smile on our face, but our teens know that something is off. We need to be ok with dealing with our emotions privately, without judging our emotions. We need to feel whatever it is that we need to feel so that we can process our emotions and not repress them. Once we are able to regulate our emotions, we are in a much better position to be able to smile at our teenager warmly, while also radiating that warmth.

We also need to listen to our children and acknowledge and validate their feelings. We need to hold back from fixing their issues, offering advice, saying “I told you so,” and JUST LISTEN TO YOUR TEENAGER so that they feel heard and validated. If you have a teen that doesn’t want to talk, remind them constantly that you love them and that you are always here for them. Even if they never talk to you about their challenges, feeling your love and them knowing that you love them makes a huge difference in their inner world.

If you would like to connect with Rebbetzin Shifra for her coaching or workshops, please visit: https://coachshifra.com/

Contact: [email protected]

Share this article on WhatsApp: