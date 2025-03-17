Photo Credit: FOX 11 Los Angeles YouTube

As long as American and European demonstrators keep marching for death-eating Islamic barbarians; and as long as the left-liberal Western media continues to cover them in glory–this is precisely what encourages #Hamas to hold onto the Israeli hostages whom Hamas/Iran/Qatar pays to have tortured every single day and every single night, just as Hamas and PIJ have been doing for more than 500 days. The hostages’ agony, their very blood, is also on the hands of the pro-Hamas protestors/demonstrators in the West who stop traffic, invade public spaces, shut down classrooms, destroy property as they continue to call for “Revolution Intifada;” bang drums and chant “free, free free Palestine,” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” How can people be this blind, this stupid, this heartless, this culturally suicidal? Forgive me for asking a rhetorical question. We see them for who they are. Their time is coming. At least I hope so.

There is no “genocide” in Gaza. There is no “apartheid” in Israel. The IDF has not committed any “ethnic cleansing” anywhere. These crimes are only part of the Islamic/Islamist repertoire. Tell me: Are there any Jews in the Arab, Muslim Middle East? There used to be so many. What happened to them? Ignorance is also a huge enemy.

But then there is this. Something more complex, something rather tragic. Yes, the Israeli government bears a huge responsibility for not having seen 10/7 coming their way but those Israelis who demonstrate against their own government (but not against Hamas); those who suffer from Bibi Derangement Sydrome but not from Hamas Derangement Syndrome; those Israelis whose precious family members are trapped far below the earth in airless tunnels–yes, they have a say–maybe they should demonstrate in Gaza? In Qatar? (I don’t really mean that and yet…) However, in opposing and delaying the total destruction of Hamas in Gaza; in chanting “Bring Them Home” instead of “Let them Go;” in refusing to put their nation and their people first, before their beloved own, they are condemning both themselves, their country, and their people to absolute and permanent Hell. What if President Trump loses patience with the Israelis–what then? Indeed, what then?

If it were one of mine still being held hostage–I would have gone into permanent, public mourning, sackcloth and ashes, the whole megilla rather than protest my own government at this time. And, at the same time, I would pray for the success and safety of the IDF.

