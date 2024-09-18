<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-Jlr8Klf908?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Mina Eisenbach, along with her husband, Rabbi Joseph Eisenbach, are the co-directors of Chabad Lubavitch of Northeast, Connecticut. This is one of the smallest Chabad houses in the world. Chabad is actually an acronym for Chochma, Bina, Da’at; Chochma means Wisdom, Bina means Understanding, and Da’at means Knowledge.

Rebbetzin Mina beautifully illustrates the importance that each and every one of us has as human beings. We all have a piece of G-d (Hashem) inside of us. We are all G-dly beings. This makes us inherently valuable and precious in His eyes. He seeks a two-way relationship with us. It’s not just us praising G-d and asking Him for things; it’s about G-d interacting with us too.

We receive part of our Jewish soul at birth, the second part of our soul at our bris (for a boy) or at our baby naming (for a girl), and the third part of our soul at our bar or bat mitzvah.

As the mother of 13 children, Rebbetzin Mina shares her wisdom about raising children, keeping at the forefront of her mind that each and every child is a blessing.

