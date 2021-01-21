We speak with Rav Nachman Kahana about the Parshat HaShavua and current events. It’s time to act, come home or be prepared to defend yourselves! For more visit: itstimetoleave.com
Advertisement
We speak with Rav Nachman Kahana about the Parshat HaShavua and current events. It’s time to act, come home or be prepared to defend yourselves! For more visit: itstimetoleave.com
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/radio/bring-them-home-with-josh-wander/dont-delay-yellow-stars-are-on-the-way/2021/01/21/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: