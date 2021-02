Photo Credit: Bring Them Home

Rabbi Daniel Korobkin, President of the Rabbinical Council of America tells me, that we shouldn’t squander the opportunity (to Return to Israel), because the opportunity may not always exist and that the number of Aliyah letters, of his congregants, that he has had to fill out in the past year (to the Jewish Agency) is three times what he signs in a regular year. “People are getting it. People are starting to realize”, he said.

