In this episode we speak to Rav Nachman Kahana about this weeks Torah Portion and current events in Israel and the world. For more please visit: itstimetoleave.com

Josh Wander
Among many other things, Josh Wander is founder of Bring Them Home a website presenting a Torah perspective on Aliyah.
