In this episode we speak to Rav Nachman Kahana about this weeks Torah Portion and current events in Israel and the world. For more please visit: itstimetoleave.com
Advertisement
In this episode we speak to Rav Nachman Kahana about this weeks Torah Portion and current events in Israel and the world. For more please visit: itstimetoleave.com
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/radio/bring-them-home-with-josh-wander/the-doors-of-israel-are-closing-which-side-do-you-want-to-be-on/2020/12/24/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: