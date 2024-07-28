Photo Credit: courtesy

Navigating financial support for adult children requires balancing generosity with responsibility. It is essential to understand their needs and set clear boundaries to ensure that the aid you provide promotes independence rather than dependency. By being fair and transparent with all your children, you can maintain family harmony and encourage financial responsibility.

Differentiate between help and enablement: Provide structured support with clear expectations and timelines. Ensure fairness among siblings: Communicate openly about your reasons for various levels of support. Set boundaries: Encourage fiscal responsibility by having limits and setting goals. Long-term planning: Prioritize your financial health and consult a professional for personalized advice.



