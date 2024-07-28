Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Navigating financial support for adult children requires balancing generosity with responsibility. It is essential to understand their needs and set clear boundaries to ensure that the aid you provide promotes independence rather than dependency. By being fair and transparent with all your children, you can maintain family harmony and encourage financial responsibility.

    • Differentiate between help and enablement: Provide structured support with clear expectations and timelines.
    • Ensure fairness among siblings: Communicate openly about your reasons for various levels of support.
    • Set boundaries: Encourage fiscal responsibility by having limits and setting goals.
    • Long-term planning: Prioritize your financial health and consult a professional for personalized advice.

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at [email protected]