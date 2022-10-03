Photo Credit: courtesy

Emotions are important part of being human, but leave them out of your financial decisions!

Behavioral finance expert, and The New York Times best-selling author Dr. Daniel Crosby explains four issues that can derail your financial decisions.

Instead of making decisions based on feelings and instinct, learn how to implement a more reliable system. Should you turn your behavior on its head and integrate the good, bad and ugly of emotional bias in your decision making?

Do investors fail because the market is bad or because of their own errors?

Consider benchmarking your financial successes, not to the market, but to the things in life that are meaningful to you.

Learn how to develop a system that works for you and use it to automate your investment choices.

