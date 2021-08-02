Photo Credit: courtesy

One of the biggest problems facing a widow (other than the devastating loss of their spouse) is the fear of going broke. Losing your life’s partner is a very emotional time. Many times a widow is faced with decisions she has never had to consider before, including financial decisions.

If you are close to a widow, would you know if she were having financial problems or if she was facing the possibility of going broke?

Advertisement



Doug created a list of signs that might possibly indicate a widow (or anyone else) may be in an unstable financial position. This free resource, Do You Recognize the 5 Warning Signs a Widow is Going Broke?, highlights all of the warning signs, and tells you what you can do to prevent financial instability. Download free resource: Do You Recognize the 5 Warning Signs a Widow is Going Broke?

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show