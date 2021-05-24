Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

How can you prepare and encourage your children to develop their own financial identity?

Parents don’t necessarily have a financial obligation to their grown-up children, but situations can arise where they may want to help their children. There’s a fine line between helping and enabling financially bad behavior.

How do you define that line?

Listen to the show for the answer, or download the free resource 8 Steps to Raising Financially Independent Children.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
