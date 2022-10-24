Photo Credit: courtesy

Do your spending habits and investments align with your values?

In other words, what do want your money to do for you? Do your habits, practices, and investments reflect that?

Advertisement



Sarah Li-Cain, a financial storyteller for Beyond the Dollar Podcast explains the importance of knowing what you value as an investor. Sarah and Doug discuss how to identify your values and how to be mindful about what you do with your money. If your spending habits and investments don’t help you meet your goals, then a realignment is in order.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and resources mentioned in the show, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show