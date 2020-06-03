Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Traditionally people feel that the bond market is a safer place to put money than the stock market. But recent swings in the market have highlighted the risks of both the bond and stock markets.

Listen to this timely podcast on what is happening with the bond market, and why bond prices might drop. Should you buy or sell bonds now?

And remember while maintaining bans on social distancing and quarantine guidelines, it is imperative for all of us to strengthen our social bonds however we can.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

