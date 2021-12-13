Photo Credit: courtesy

If you are a non-resident alien of the U.S. (meaning you do not live there and you do not have citizenship) and own investments or assets in America, your American assets may be subject to inheritance tax. With the help of smart tax advisors, many people have found some great solutions.

Ron Zalben, The Goldstein on Gelt Show’s tax tip expert, discusses how a non-resident alien can choose investments to side-step this costly tax. Ron, a partner with Aboulafa Avital Shrensky & Company, specializes in American and Israeli tax planning and compliance. Find out when an offshore mutual fund comes in pretty handy for a non-resident alien. American citizens though, you should stay far away from such funds! Non-resident aliens should consult with a tax professional before making a financial decision regarding a “U.S. situs” investment.

