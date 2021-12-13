Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

If you are a non-resident alien of the U.S. (meaning you do not live there and you do not have citizenship) and own investments or assets in America, your American assets may be subject to inheritance tax. With the help of smart tax advisors, many people have found some great solutions.

Ron Zalben, The Goldstein on Gelt Show’s tax tip expert, discusses how a non-resident alien can choose investments to side-step this costly tax. Ron, a partner with Aboulafa Avital Shrensky & Company, specializes in American and Israeli tax planning and compliance. Find out when an offshore mutual fund comes in pretty handy for a non-resident alien. American citizens though, you should stay far away from such funds! Non-resident aliens should consult with a tax professional before making a financial decision regarding a “U.S. situs” investment.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
