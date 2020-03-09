Photo Credit: courtesy

Do you agree with the pundits who predict a global market crash? Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd., and Joe Saul-Sehy, host of the Stacking Benjamins podcast, discuss what should take priority: planning for retirement or planning for potential economic disaster?

Should your estate plan include a trust?

Advertisement



Is creating a trust appropriate for your estate plan? Learn about the ramifications of trusts on probate, inheritance, and maintaining control of your assets.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to www.GoldsteinOnGelt.com