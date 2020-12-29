Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Believe it or not, common investing mistakes that can come back to haunt even the most conservative investor. Doug shares the story of a couple who were financially secure in their investments, but still made 3 very common mistakes. Listen to hear these mistakes and how Doug suggests to avoid them. Most importantly, he stresses the need for a licensed financial advisor who works with people who have similar needs to your own.

Get out of the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle!

The Financial Rock Star and author of 99 Minute Millionaire, Scott Alan Turner, discusses the financial mistakes he made in the beginning of his career. He and Doug explore the topic of why financing with a credit card is a bad idea. They also suggest how to change your spending habits, and why you should consider early retirement. Scott mentions some smart lessons from other financial advisors he put to good use. If you are struggling with living paycheck to paycheck, tune in for some sound advice!

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. To find contact details of the guest, or to reach Doug Goldstein, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
