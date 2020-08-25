Photo Credit: courtesy

One often overlooked sign of aging is your signature. As people age, often their handwriting and signature change.

What does handwriting have to do with investing?

Quite simply, if your signatures don’t match it may be harder to move money.

Doug talks about the importance of keeping up-to-date records with your financial institutions – including your (aging) signature.

Learn about other financial implications that may affect senior citizens and get practical workarounds for some of the financial ramifications that come with age.

For more information, visit the show notes at https://goldsteinongelt.com/personal-finance/beware-implications-changing-signature