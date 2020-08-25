Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

One often overlooked sign of aging is your signature. As people age, often their handwriting and signature change.

What does handwriting have to do with investing?

Quite simply, if your signatures don’t match it may be harder to move money.

Doug talks about the importance of keeping up-to-date records with your financial institutions – including your (aging) signature.

Learn about other financial implications that may affect senior citizens and get practical workarounds for some of the financial ramifications that come with age.

For more information, visit the show notes at https://goldsteinongelt.com/personal-finance/beware-implications-changing-signature

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
