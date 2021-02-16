Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

What does it take to become a millionaire? What financial choices do you have to make to get on the millionaire track? Joe Saul Sehy, host of the award-winning podcast Stacking Benjamins, frequently works with millionaires and has learned some of their some secrets to success along the way. Joe breaks down common misconceptions about millionaires and shares insights as to how they earn their wealth. What differentiates a millionaire from every other investor? What financial systems can put you on the millionaire track?

A good reason to buy bonds

It’s easy to say real money is made in the stock market. But educated investors know there are opportunities in the bond market. Doug compiled a list called Why Wealthy People Buy Bonds that outlines why investors add bonds to their portfolios. Download this free resource to learn why buying bonds may help your portfolio.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast.

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
