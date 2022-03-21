Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Today’s show features a listener’s question about what he needs to do to create a retirement plan and create a long-term retirement strategy.

Retirement planning is not “one size fits all.”

Financial situations are often complex and intertwined with an individual’s personal finances. Some investment vehicles are better tools than others when planning for retirement.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and resources, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

