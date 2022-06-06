Photo Credit: courtesy

Even though the United States is strict about opening U.S. brokerage accounts from overseas, if you’re not a money launderer or criminal, it is easy to open a U.S brokerage account from overseas.

As a financial advisor specializing in cross-border financial matters, Doug has over two decades of experience in opening U.S. brokerage accounts for people who don’t have an American address.

Unsure why your address might impact your ability to open an account? Listen to Doug’s discussion with Joe Saul-Sehy, podcast host of The Stacking Benjamins Show, to talk about the process a cross-border investor goes through when a U.S. brokerage account is opened from overseas.

Further, Joe has a lot of experience with cross-border investing and understands what an investor can expect from the experience.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes, or to download the free toolkit for investors considering whether they should open an account, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show