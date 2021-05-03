Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Tim Prosch, author of The Other Talk, discusses why he wrote his book. The Other Talk refers to the conversation every parent should have with their adult children about their end-of-life wishes. It’s hard to have these conversations, and Tim’s book is meant to be a catalyst to begin this important dialogue. You’ll hear the negative consequences of what may happen if you avoid this talk, and get practical pointers on how to get the discussion rolling.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to www.GoldsteinOnGelt.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleReport: Barkat Told Netanyahu’s Top Media Champions PM Must Be Replaced to save Right-Wing Rule
Next articleGulf of Eilat Discovery: Animal that Regenerate All its Organs
Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...