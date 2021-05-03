Photo Credit: courtesy

Tim Prosch, author of The Other Talk, discusses why he wrote his book. The Other Talk refers to the conversation every parent should have with their adult children about their end-of-life wishes. It’s hard to have these conversations, and Tim’s book is meant to be a catalyst to begin this important dialogue. You’ll hear the negative consequences of what may happen if you avoid this talk, and get practical pointers on how to get the discussion rolling.

