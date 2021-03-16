Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Ben Reynolds, founder of Sure Dividend, provides guidelines for investors who are looking for stocks which pay high-quality dividends. He explains what a dividend is and how investors can use dividends to their advantage.

However, dividends also have disadvantages. Ben acknowledges these disadvantages and outlines why companies may stop paying dividends. Listen to learn the pros and cons of receiving stock dividends.
How much can you withdraw from your portfolio?

Doug answers one of the most common questions he hears as a financial advisor:

How Much Money Can I Safely Withdraw from My Portfolio?

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
