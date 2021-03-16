Photo Credit: courtesy

Ben Reynolds, founder of Sure Dividend, provides guidelines for investors who are looking for stocks which pay high-quality dividends. He explains what a dividend is and how investors can use dividends to their advantage.

However, dividends also have disadvantages. Ben acknowledges these disadvantages and outlines why companies may stop paying dividends. Listen to learn the pros and cons of receiving stock dividends.

How much can you withdraw from your portfolio?

Doug answers one of the most common questions he hears as a financial advisor:

How Much Money Can I Safely Withdraw from My Portfolio?

