Doug Goldstein

A good financial plan takes into account the 4 Ds (death, disability, divorce, debt) and plans around them.

Doug and John Ross, estate planner and elder law attorney, stress the importance of planning for the unexpected. John is a co-host of the weekly podcast Big Picture Retirement. He shares some insights on what many people fail to do when preparing for retirement and old age. Chief among these failures is not choosing a power of attorney (POA).

John explains what the most important aspects of retirement planning are, and he lays the groundwork for planning for retirement.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
