There’s lots of talk about how alternative energy sources are good for the environment, but how does green energy affect the financial markets?

Listen to Doug’s discussion with Arie Addi, the tech lead at Mada Analytics, an Israeli startup, supporting alternative energy solutions using a Machine Learning approach.

Discover how green energy and fossil fuels have a growing influence on financial markets.

If you want to invest in renewable energy, what is the best way? Should you invest in ETFs or individual stocks? Tune in to hear the pros and cons of each. How diversified are individual funds, and what does it mean when a fund is “weighted?”