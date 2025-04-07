Photo Credit: courtesy

Talking about money with your spouse can feel about as fun as a trip to the dentist—but what if it didn’t have to be that way? Financial intimacy isn’t just about budgets and spreadsheets; it’s about strengthening your relationship by building trust, aligning your goals, and working together as a team.

Learn how to set up “financial date nights,” avoid money fights, and align your finances with what really matters to both of you. This episode is packed with practical, easy-to-use tips to make managing money together way less stressful.

Key Takeaways:

Money talks = relationship builders. The more you communicate, the stronger your trust.

Ditch the stress. A regular “financial date night” keeps money conversations casual and productive.

Align your money with your values. When finances reflect what matters most, decisions get easier.

