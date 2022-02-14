Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Have you heard the financial lessons of “Scatter Man” and “Generous Mom?”

While identifying characteristics have been changed to maintain the privacy, there are important financial lessons to be learned from these two real-life investor stories.

Learn why Scatter Man’s diversification techniques don’t work. Instead, Doug explains how to consolidate your money and how to put yourself in a position that will serve you and your investments.

And, if you want to help your children, find a way to do so without the negative side effects of “Generous Mom.”

After listening to these stories, are you curious about Doug’s money habits? Watch this video about Doug’s personal money management.

Trying to open a U.S. brokerage account?

Doug recently presented a free webinar on how to open a U.S. brokerage account from overseas. If you missed it and want to watch the replay, email doug@profile-financial.com. If you are interested in learning more about U.S. brokerage accounts, download the free toolkit designed to help international investors invest in the U.S. economy.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
