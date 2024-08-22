Photo Credit: courtesy

Overcoming money silence and fostering healthy financial dynamics within families are crucial for financial well-being. This episode delves into the challenges many face when it comes to discussing money with loved ones, especially across generations. Learn how to break the taboo of money silence, establish open financial communication, and create a supportive environment for discussing financial matters with family members. This episode provides actionable advice on starting these conversations, navigating the complexities of family dynamics, and ensuring everyone is on the same page financially.

Key Takeaways:

Strategies to initiate open and honest financial conversations with family members.

Understanding the importance of financial transparency and how it can strengthen family bonds.

Tips for handling intergenerational financial discussions and overcoming common barriers.



Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and resources mentioned in the show, go to https:⁠/⁠/goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

