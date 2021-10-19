Photo Credit: courtesy

What does financial freedom look like to you?

Believe it or not, everyone has different definitions of what financial freedom is.

What situation would you have to be in to feel financially secure?

Linda P. Jones, the founder of Be Wealth & Smart VIP Experience, an online investment program that mentors woman financially, joins the show today to discuss common conceptions of financial freedom and how ordinary people can reach financial security. Listen to learn the three components of financial freedom and the best way to find your personal potential for creating wealth.

Linda published the book You’re Already a Wealth Heiress! Now Think and Act Like One: 6 Practical Steps to Make It a Reality Now, which is geared specifically for women who want financial freedom and are just getting started in the world of investing. However, she assures us that men can also benefit from reading the book!

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show