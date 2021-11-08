Photo Credit: courtesy

Lili Vasileff, founder of the financial firm Divorce and Money Matters, helps people prepare for their financial future after a divorce. Doug and Lili discuss the common conflicts couples have regarding money before divorce is even mentioned. Lili shares advice that makes financial communication easier and takes some of the dread out of financial planning.

Lili offers a financial process someone should follow if they are getting a divorce from their spouse.

Before you call your lawyer you should gather certain information. Listen to this week’s episode to learn what you should do with your money before divorce.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show