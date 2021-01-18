Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Is a basic education enough to make informed investment decisions, or do folks with higher education tend to make better Investment decisions?

Nobel Prize winner and Brown University Professor J. Michael Kosterlitz reflects on how education is the key to making positive change in all aspects of life… including finances.

Advertisement

Listen to learn how researching superfluidity generated a new understanding of physics, and more importantly, how to perfect your own individual thought process.

Professor Kosterlitz admits his scientific work is hard to understand, but it is the idea behind the work that really matters. Professors Kosterlitz explains that in order to apply an idea or a process, you first need to understand how it came to be. This concept is critical in understanding your personal investment choices.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

 

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous article2 Gaza Rockets Aimed at Ashdod Fell in the Mediterranean, IAF Retaliated
Next articleReport: Russia Sponsored Syrian-Israeli Meeting on Removing Iranian Forces
Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...