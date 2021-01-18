Photo Credit: courtesy

Is a basic education enough to make informed investment decisions, or do folks with higher education tend to make better Investment decisions?

Nobel Prize winner and Brown University Professor J. Michael Kosterlitz reflects on how education is the key to making positive change in all aspects of life… including finances.

Listen to learn how researching superfluidity generated a new understanding of physics, and more importantly, how to perfect your own individual thought process.

Professor Kosterlitz admits his scientific work is hard to understand, but it is the idea behind the work that really matters. Professors Kosterlitz explains that in order to apply an idea or a process, you first need to understand how it came to be. This concept is critical in understanding your personal investment choices.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show