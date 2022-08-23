Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Good communication skills can not only bring a couple closer together, but can also improve their finances!
A conversation is a two-way street. It is OK if you don’t see eye to eye with your spouse. Talk, and explain your position to your spouse. And then stop… and listen to what your spouse says.

There are two things that can directly impact your family’s financial success:

Advertisement

1. Good communication skills
2. A working budget

Listen to this podcast for more specific tips in how good communication skills can improve your finances.
Send me a selfie of you and your spouse listening together!

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and resources mentioned in the show, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous article‘CNN’ Gets it Partially Right about anti-Semitism
Next articleReport: Mossad Dominates Israel’s Unbending Rejection of Iran Deal
Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...