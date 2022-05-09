Photo Credit: courtesy

Do you know how to choose a mutual fund to best meet your investment goals?

Doug created The Mutual Fund Buying Checklist to help you choose mutual funds! Download it now!

Advertisement



In a recent listener’s letter, Doug was asked if mutual funds were still a good investment. He was also asked if it is illegal for Americans living abroad to purchase them. Listen to today’s episode to get the answers.

And remember if you are an American expat, you should always work with a cross-border financial advisor who has expertise in your countries.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show