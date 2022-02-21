Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Do men and woman have different financial priorities?

In this week’s show, Efraim and Doug talk about what’s the best way to set up your financial priorities and how to talk about it with your spouse.

Advertisement

What is the best time of day to have a financial discussion with your spouse?

Listen now to find out what Doug has to say about holding on to “good debt,” and why it might be a good idea to have a long-lasting mortgage.

Another way of thinking about this is: should you invest in a high-return investment so you can make enough money to pay off your debt?

Doug explains why paying off debt is in-and-of- itself a good investment.

Efraim is a first-year business student, former IDF officer, and an entrepreneur, launching the “Day with an Officer” business. Contact him at: efraim@goldstein.co.il

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleFour New Supreme Court Justices Appointed: One Arab, Two Women, One Corporate Attorney
Next article30 Years Later, the Khojaly Massacre Continues to Haunt Azerbaijanis
Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...