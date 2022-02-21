Photo Credit: courtesy

Do men and woman have different financial priorities?

In this week’s show, Efraim and Doug talk about what’s the best way to set up your financial priorities and how to talk about it with your spouse.

What is the best time of day to have a financial discussion with your spouse?

Listen now to find out what Doug has to say about holding on to “good debt,” and why it might be a good idea to have a long-lasting mortgage.

Another way of thinking about this is: should you invest in a high-return investment so you can make enough money to pay off your debt?

Doug explains why paying off debt is in-and-of- itself a good investment.

Efraim is a first-year business student, former IDF officer, and an entrepreneur, launching the “Day with an Officer” business. Contact him at: efraim@goldstein.co.il

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show