Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Spending money can be an educational experience. Joe Saul-Sehy, host of the Stacking Benjamins podcast, and Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd., discuss how to turn a shopping trip into an enjoyable personal finance lesson. Find out how to teach your kids how to make better choices about spending money.

Should you ask a financial advisor for references?

Advertisement

When a professional provides client references, will you get an objective opinion?

Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, explains what you need to look for when choosing a financial advisor. Learn why references may not be the best benchmark for excellence, and how to check a financial advisor’s credentials online.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to www.GoldsteinOnGelt.com.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleJerusalem Police Commander: Our Decision to Let Thousands Congregate in 3 Funerals Prevented Bloodshed
Next articleHoshia Es Amecha
Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...