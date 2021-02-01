Photo Credit: courtesy

Spending money can be an educational experience. Joe Saul-Sehy, host of the Stacking Benjamins podcast, and Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd., discuss how to turn a shopping trip into an enjoyable personal finance lesson. Find out how to teach your kids how to make better choices about spending money.

Should you ask a financial advisor for references?

When a professional provides client references, will you get an objective opinion?

Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, explains what you need to look for when choosing a financial advisor. Learn why references may not be the best benchmark for excellence, and how to check a financial advisor’s credentials online.

