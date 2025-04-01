Photo Credit: courtesy

Thinking about buying property in Israel? Brace yourself—getting a mortgage here isn’t like walking into your local U.S. bank. Israeli lenders care more about cash flow than net worth, appraisals often come in lower than expected, and pulling equity out later in the form of a HELOC (Home Equity Line Of Credit) might cost you more than you think. The good news? With the right strategy—like getting pre-approved and structuring your assets smartly—you can avoid costly mistakes and secure the best financing for your dream home.

To help break it all down, we’re joined by Aaron Krasner, Owner and Senior Mortgage Broker at Anglo Mortgages, who shares expert insights on navigating the Israeli mortgage process and avoiding common pitfalls. Don’t let bank rules or confusing fine print hold you back—get ahead of the game and take control of your mortgage process!

Key Takeaways:

Your $5 million portfolio won’t impress Israeli banks—they want to see steady income, not just net worth.

That 75% loan-to-value promise? Not so fast. The bank lends based on the lower of your purchase price or their appraisal.

Pre-approval is your best friend. Get it early to avoid last-minute surprises and make your mortgage process smooth.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and resources mentioned in the show, go to https:⁠/⁠/goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

The information provided here is intended for educational purposes only and is not to be considered legal, tax, or investment advice. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. The opinions expressed are those of the author and not those of Portfolio Resources Group, Inc. or its affiliates.

