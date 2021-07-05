Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) provide a different way to trade stock. But it’s not simply another way. ETFs open themselves to multiple strategies.

First of all, Doug discusses the fact that ETF tend to mirror a benchmark. But why not aim to outperform the benchmark?

Advertisement

Then, the discussion extends to discuss some tax saving strategies you could implement using ETFs. (Remember, I never give specific tax advise, but just discuss investment strategies)

And how about inverse ETFs? Why should someone buy one? If you believe the market will go south, wouldn’t you just sell your stocks?

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleRussian Chief Rabbi Lazar Urges Jews to Use Sputnik Vaccine
Next articleAfter Guns Go Quiet, Hamas Works with Hizballah and Iran to Learn Lessons for Next War
Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...