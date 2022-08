Photo Credit: courtesy

Who is managing your money? Who is giving you financial advice?

How do you know you’re asking for advice from the right source?

Advertisement



Any financial advice you receive should be customized and personalized to meet your current financial situation.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and resources mentioned in the show, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show