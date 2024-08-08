Photo Credit: courtesy

Donating appreciated stock can maximize charitable contributions and minimize tax liabilities. Recent changes in Israeli tax laws make this an ideal time for investors to leverage their appreciated stock holdings. Learn how to identify the best candidates in your portfolio for donation, understand core and satellite positions, and maintain a diversified portfolio.

Enhance your financial planning by avoiding hefty capital gains taxes and obtaining valuable tax credits. Discover expert insights on rebalancing your portfolio, maintaining diversification, and making impactful donations that align with your long-term goals.

Key Takeaways and Action Points:

Identify Profitable Positions: Review your portfolio to find stocks with significant unrealized gains as potential donation candidates.

Evaluate Your Strategy: Consider which positions to hold for the long term and which to donate, keeping your overall financial goals in mind.

Understand Tax Benefits: Learn about the tax advantages of donating appreciated stocks, including avoiding capital gains taxes and securing tax credits in Israel.

Rebalance Your Portfolio: Optimize your asset allocation without adverse tax consequences.

We do not provide tax advice. Be sure to consult with your own tax advisors before taking any steps discussed here.

The information provided here is intended for educational purposes only and is not to be considered legal, tax, or investment advice. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. The opinions expressed are those of the author and not those of Portfolio Resources Group, Inc. or its affiliates.

