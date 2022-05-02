Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Mutual funds are frequently used by investors as a way to diversify their portfolio, and thereby minimize investment risk.

One of the popular types of mutual funds is index funds. How are they traded, and who arranges the list of stocks in the index?

What is the difference between active funds and passive funds? Is one more aggressive than the other?

Should you “feed your fund?” And, if you want to invest for the long term, are value or growth mutual funds better?

Listen to get the answers to everything you wanted to know about mutual funds – and more – in today’s episode.

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
