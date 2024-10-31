Photo Credit: courtesy

Struggling to feel in control of your finances? Sometimes, investments can take unexpected turns, especially if you’re dealing with cross-border accounts or unfamiliar tax rules. This episode dives into how to recognize when your portfolio is steering off course, why you should always trust your gut, and the importance of simplifying your strategy. Learn why risky investments, hidden tax consequences, and pushy advisors can lead to financial headaches—and how to take back the reins. It’s time to stop letting others dictate your financial future and get back to making your money work for you.

Key Takeaways:

If your investments feel off, they probably are—trust your gut!

Be cautious of risky investments that don’t align with your financial goals.

Cross-border investing can come with hidden tax headaches—stay on top of them!

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and resources mentioned in the show, go to https:⁠/⁠/goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

The information provided here is intended for educational purposes only and is not to be considered legal, tax, or investment advice. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. The opinions expressed are those of the author and not those of Portfolio Resources Group, Inc. or its affiliates.

