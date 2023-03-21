Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein
Investing is more than just throwing money in the stock market. If everyone’s goal was to grow their portfolio, then shouldn’t everyone do the same thing?In this week’s show, Doug and his son Efraim, go through the 6-step checklist that every investor needs to use. Listen to understand why it’s so important to have a goals that match your values and beliefs before you put money in the market.The 6-Step Checklist to Investing:
1. Set goals for you and your family2. Get the facts about all your holdings and where you are saving money and paying money3. Identify upcoming potential financial opportunities and challenges, in order to prepare accordingly4. Create an actual investment plan that is suitable to your tolerance risk level5. Action! Implement your financial plan6. Review and follow up on a regular basis. Some numbers need to be looked at monthly, quarterly, and annuallyThe Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. 
Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com