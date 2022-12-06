Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Listen to this important episode where I discuss the best way for busy investors (like you) to track the markets.

• Focus on five critical points that need your attention:
• Focus on interest rates and inflation
• Review market trends
• Examine your specific investments
• Turn to your advisors
• Review your overall plan

Look at how great investors are managing their money in good and bad market by tuning into this episode. These can be the most important few minutes of your day.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and resources mentioned in the show, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

